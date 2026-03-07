Antonelli crashes in Australian GP practice

+ ↺ − 16 px

A dramatic crash for Kimi Antonelli overshadowed final practice at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, while his teammate George Russell delivered an impressive performance to top the session.

Driving for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Antonelli lost control of his car at Turn 2 late in Practice Three and crashed heavily into the barriers at high speed, News.Az reports, citing Formula 1.

The 19-year-old driver managed to exit the car quickly and was cleared by medical staff, but the damage initially raised doubts about whether he would be able to take part in qualifying.

Despite the setback, Mercedes displayed impressive speed in the final practice session. Russell set the fastest lap with a time of 1:19.053, finishing six-tenths of a second ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who was second for Scuderia Ferrari.

Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc finished third, while Oscar Piastri of McLaren Formula One Team followed closely behind.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Max Verstappen ended the session behind his new Red Bull Racing teammate Isack Hadjar and reportedly expressed frustration with his car’s performance over team radio.

Paddock observers suggested the crash could have longer-term consequences for Antonelli’s campaign if it affects his confidence early in the season.

Mercedes mechanics worked quickly to repair the damaged car, allowing Antonelli to return to the track later in qualifying after a red flag caused by another crash.

The incident added early drama to the opening race weekend of the 2026 Formula One season.

News.Az