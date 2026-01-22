Sinner advances to Australian Open third round

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two-time reigning champion Jannik Sinner advanced to the Australian Open third round with a commanding 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Australian wildcard James Duckworth on Thursday.

The Italian second seed completed the match in just one hour and 49 minutes at Rod Laver Arena, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Sinner will next face big-serving American Eliot Spizzirri, ranked 85th, as he chases a historic third consecutive Melbourne Park title. A three-peat would make Sinner only the second man in the Open era to achieve the feat, alongside Novak Djokovic.

“Every match is very difficult, so very happy to be in the next round. Very happy with my performance,” Sinner said in his on-court interview. Addressing the crowd, he added, “You have been very fair to me, so thank you very much for the support. I feel I am in good shape at the moment. The body feels good and the mind is in a good moment. This is a very special court and very special tournament for me.”

Duckworth, ranked 88, was outclassed from the outset, losing the first set in just 26 minutes. He showed some resistance in the second set by taking an early 2-1 lead, but Sinner regained control in the seventh game and dominated the remainder of the match.

Sinner’s main rivals, world number one Carlos Alcaraz and ten-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, had already secured their places in the third round.

News.Az