Opetaia lit Glanton up in Round 10 with a variety of heavy punches to the head and body but his opponent displayed a sturdy chin that refused to break. Even with a wide lead on the scorecards, Opetaia pursued a finish in the final round and badly hurt Glanton with a straight left hand and combinations. But Glanton managed to survive to the final bell and will leave Las Vegas with a moral victory.

There was more drama leading up to the fight between Opetaia and the IBF than the action inside the ring. Opetaia entered the ring as IBF cruiserweight champion but may be stripped of the title after the IBF refused to sanction the fight on Friday, issuing a statement that they were misled that Zuffa's championship would be little more than an item that was "characterized as a trophy or token of recognition."

Opetaia, 30, signed with Zuffa Boxing in January with the goal to become undisputed at cruiserweight and maintained that goal in his comments after the fight.

"I'm chasing the belts," Opetaia said. "I know there's been a lot of white noise and stuff. A lot of stuff on social media, but I'm just hoping it gets worked out and we can still chase that goal. I have not lost track of it and I never have. I've been stripped once before. I've been stripped again. I'll get the belt back and I'll become undisputed."