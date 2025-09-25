Italy’s Meloni to UN: Israel has no right to block Palestinian state or expand settlements

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni accused Israel on Wednesday of exceeding proportionality in its military campaign in Gaza, saying the country “has no right to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state” or to build new settlements in the West Bank.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Meloni said Israel’s actions have violated humanitarian norms, causing mass civilian casualties, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Israel has exceeded the limit with a large-scale war disproportionately involving the Palestinian civilian population… it has ended up violating humanitarian norms, causing a massacre among civilians.”

Reaffirming Italy’s support for a two-state solution, she added that Rome backs some European Commission-proposed sanctions against Israel and called on the country to “get out of the trap of this war” to uphold its history, democracy, and the values of the free world.

Meloni noted that recognition of Palestine requires two conditions: the release of all hostages and the exclusion of Hamas from government roles.

Turning to Ukraine, she criticized Russia for violating the UN Charter and undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty, warning that the conflict has destabilizing effects far beyond its borders.

“Peace, dialogue, and diplomacy no longer seem able to convince and win. The use of force prevails on too many occasions,” Meloni said.

News.Az