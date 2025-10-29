Australia’s first deportation to Nauru raises human rights concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia’s Human Rights Commissioner has voiced concern over the first deportation under a A$2.5 billion deal to resettle non-citizens with criminal records in Nauru. The operation, shrouded in secrecy, raises “serious human rights concerns” due to lack of transparency.

The deal, spanning 30 years, will see Nauru host several hundred deportees. Australia has already transferred A$388 million for the first “special cohort” on 30-year visas, while Nauru plans to use part of the funds for public services, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Critics liken the policy to offshore detention practices and U.S. immigration measures under Donald Trump. Australian authorities have not disclosed the total number of people transferred, though around 20 visas have reportedly been issued.

Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay emphasized that outsourcing asylum management does not relieve Australia of its international legal obligations.

News.Az