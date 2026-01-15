Australia’s hate speech, gun reforms spark free speech debate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia’s proposed hate speech and gun control reforms are facing resistance from multiple parties, raising doubts about whether the legislation can pass Parliament next week.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recalled lawmakers from their summer break to vote on a combined bill that would authorise a gun buyback and make it easier to prosecute hate speech, introduced after the Bondi Beach shooting in December, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Conservative opposition leaders said the bill could threaten free speech and called for more time to debate the measures, while the Greens objected to potential effects on political protest and migration rules. Labor holds a lower house majority but needs Greens support to pass the bill in the Senate.

Jewish community leaders urged Parliament to approve the reforms despite concerns, arguing the changes would speed up hate crime prosecutions. The government said amendments remain possible as negotiations continue.

