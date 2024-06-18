Australia's largest Olympic gymnastic team named for Paris 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said on Tuesday that the largest squad of 13 athletes will represent Australia in gymnastics events during the Paris Olympics, one of whom will become the youngest-ever male trampoline Olympian.

The history-making team consists of two second-time Olympians and 11 debutants.According to AOC, Australian teen Brock Batty will become the youngest male from any nation or region to contest in an Olympic trampoline event when he makes his Olympic debut in Paris.Aged 17 years 211 days when he is due to compete in Paris, Batty can smash the previous mark made by Kazakh gymnast Pirmammad Aliyev who was 18 years 285 days at Rio 2016.In artistic gymnastics, Emily Whitehead will return for her second Games, while Emma Nedov, Kate McDonald, Ruby Pass, Breanna Scott, and Jesse Moore will emerge as new faces on the Olympic stage.The rhythmic gymnastics side includes Tokyo Olympian Lidiia Iakovleva and debutants Saskia Broedelet, Phoebe Learmont, Emmanouela Frroku, Jessica Weintraub, and Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva.The 13-member team exceeds Australia's previous largest Olympic gymnastics squad of 12 from Tokyo 1964, while the 11 women also break the country's previous high of nine at Tokyo 2020.Gymnastics Australia Interim CEO and High-Performance Director Chris O'Brien attended the announcement event held at the Australian Sports Museum in Melbourne."Our team contains an exciting mix of youth and experience from 17-year-old national champions Ruby Pass and Brock Batty to 28-year-old Oceania champion Emma Nedov and we cannot wait to see them shine in front of the rest of the world," said O'Brien.

