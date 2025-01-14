Australia’s PM warns Elon Musk against interfering in upcoming election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tech billionaire has emerged since last summer as one of Donald Trump’s most vociferous supporters, earning himself a spot in the U.S. president-elect’s inner circle, News.az reports citing Politico .

And he’s attempted to wield his new-found political influence around the world.He has notably weighed in on British politics, backing the right-wing Reform UK, with speculation he could soon start bankrolling the party; endorsed the far-right Alternative for Germany in the forthcoming snap federal election; and hit out at a Romanian court’s decision to annul its election over alleged interference, to give just a few examples.As Australians prepare to vote in a federal election, the prime minister warned Musk not to meddle Down Under.“We have foreign interference laws in this country and Australian elections are a matter for Australians,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of the center-left Labor Party told Australian newspaper The Age.Musk has already repeatedly clashed with the Australian government, calling them “fascists” last September for pushing legislation aiming to regulate misinformation on social media.Australians will head to the polls by May; an exact date has not been set.

