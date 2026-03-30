Power back in Tehran and Alborz after outage

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Power has been restored in parts of Tehran and nearby Alborz Province following a temporary electricity interruption, according to Iran’s energy authorities.

Iran’s national electricity grid remains stable, and the disruption affecting areas of Tehran and Alborz — including the city of Karaj — has been resolved, deputy energy minister Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said in remarks carried by state broadcaster IRIB, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Mashhadi said the outage was “quickly resolved through an electricity grid manoeuvre,” adding that the system was now fully stable. He did not specify the intended target of the reported US-Israeli strikes.

Earlier reports indicated that shrapnel from the strikes damaged a high-voltage tower in Alborz Province and the Dooshan Tapeh substation, triggering localized outages. Several transmission substations were temporarily affected before power was restored, he added.

News.Az