Australia’s teen social media ban drives creators abroad

YouTube star Jordan Barclay, who built a $50 million gaming content empire with 23 million subscribers, is considering leaving Australia after the government introduced a world-first social media ban for children under 16, set to take effect on December 10.

Barclay, whose channels include EYstreem, Chip and Milo, and Firelight, said the move is necessary because “we can’t afford to keep doing business if advertisers leave Australia.” He added, “We’re going to move overseas because that’s where the money is going to be,” , News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The ban has caused concern across Australia’s social media industry, which generates an estimated A$9 billion ($5.82 billion) annually. While the exact financial impact is uncertain, industry insiders warn it could lead to a significant decline in advertisers and views.

YouTubers, who typically earn 55% of ad revenue and up to 18 Australian cents per 1,000 views, could be among the hardest hit, according to social media researcher Susan Grantham at Griffith University. She warned that if accounts disappear under the new rules, it could “instantaneously” harm the influencer economy.

Smaller domestic content creators are expected to face severe losses, while some larger players are already eyeing US and UK markets as safer havens for their businesses.

