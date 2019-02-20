Austria keen on expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

CEO of the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) Andreas Matthä has expressed his country`s keenness to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan as he met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.

Andreas Matthä said his country attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan. He highlighted the activity of the Austrian Federal Railways, underlining the importance of expanding relations with Azerbaijan.

Minister Shahin Mustafayev hailed the development of political, and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Austria. He stressed the importance of high-level visits and meetings in the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

The minister said there are currently up to 50 Austrian companies which operate in Azerbaijan in the sphere of construction, trade, service, banking and insurance sectors. The minister pointed to the good potential for the expansion of ties in various fields of economy.

The sides also discussed the expansion of bilateral mutual transport and transit relations between Azerbaijan and Austria.

News.Az

