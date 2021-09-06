Yandex metrika counter

Austria to give Iran 1mln Covid-19 vaccines

  • Region
  • Share
Austria to give Iran 1mln Covid-19 vaccines

The Austrian Ministry of the Interior announced Monday that the European country will donate a million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Iran, Mehr reports.

In a joint statement by the Austrian Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Health, which was issued on Monday, the European country will donate a million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Iran.

The statement said that a shipment of 500,00 vaccines is already on the way to Iran.

The country has donated 1 million Euros to Iran through the United Nations Children's Fund and 250,000 Euros through the World Health Organization, according to the statement.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      