Austrian chancellor to visit Ukraine

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he will visit Ukraine to witness the current situation and talk about further assistance, News.Az reports.

"I spoke with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by phone yesterday. We discussed that I would go to Ukraine to get an idea of the situation on the ground and talk about further assistance," Nehammer tweeted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.

Borrell is expected to travel to Ukraine this week, according to the source. The European Commission president will visit Ukraine in the coming days.

