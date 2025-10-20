AWS fixes outage issue, but backlog delays persist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has confirmed that the underlying issue causing its recent outage has been resolved, and most services should now be functioning normally.

However, the company warns that some disruptions may continue as systems catch up, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Services could experience delays because requests made during the outage need to be processed, creating a backlog. “Imagine lots of people trying to send messages—suddenly they all get sent at once,” AWS explained, causing temporary delays while the system works through the queue.

Additionally, AWS reported ongoing issues with launching new EC2 instances, which are virtual computers hosted on the company’s servers, complete with dedicated storage and operating systems. These instances may be temporarily impacted as the platform stabilizes.

