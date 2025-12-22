AWS, PlayStation Network, Cloudflare lead largest outages of 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Throughout 2025, widespread Internet outages disrupted millions of users worldwide, affecting video-on-demand platforms, video games, and communication services.

The disruptions highlighted both the fragility and indispensability of digital infrastructure in daily life, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Many services rely on a few centralized cloud providers and core systems, which contributed to cascading outages across multiple platforms simultaneously.

The year’s longest outage occurred in October when a problem at Amazon Web Services (AWS) paralyzed the Internet, impacting 17 million global users, according to data from Ookla and Downdetector. The issue, centered at AWS’s US-EAST server, disrupted access to platforms including Snapchat, Netflix, and numerous e-commerce websites.

The second-largest outage took place in February when Sony’s internal systems restricted 3.9 million users from accessing the PlayStation Network for over 24 hours. Meanwhile, a Cloudflare-related issue in November left 3.3 million users offline for approximately five hours.

Additional outages included 3 million users affected on YouTube in October, over 2 million complaints about X platform disruptions in the US, 1.4 million users unable to access Google Cloud and Cloudflare, 1.1 million Spotify users impacted, 890,000 WhatsApp users affected, 877,000 Vodafone UK users offline, and 841,000 X users experiencing service interruptions in May.

The US and Canada bore the brunt of the AWS, PlayStation Network, and Cloudflare outages, while Europe saw 1.7 million PlayStation Network users affected. In Asia-Pacific, 654,000 users reported X platform issues; in Latin America, 183,000 users experienced YouTube outages; and in the Middle East and Africa, 28,000 users were affected by Cloudflare disruptions.

