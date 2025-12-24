AWS storage gateway adds support for Nutanix AHV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon Web Services has expanded its Storage Gateway service to support the Nutanix AHV hypervisor, allowing organizations to connect on-premises Nutanix environments directly to AWS cloud storage.

With the update, customers running Nutanix AHV can now use AWS Storage Gateway’s S3 File, Tape, and Volume gateways to access AWS storage services. The new capability is available across all AWS regions and adds to existing support for VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, and Linux KVM, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

AWS positions Storage Gateway as a hybrid cloud solution designed to provide on-premises applications with virtually unlimited cloud storage. The service supports multiple protocols, including NFS, SMB, iSCSI, and iSCSI-VTL, and is commonly used for backup, archiving, and migrating local storage to cloud-based file shares. Storage Gateway can be deployed either as a virtual appliance on-premises or as an Amazon EC2 instance.

Nutanix AHV, also known as Acropolis Hypervisor, is a KVM-based hypervisor that forms a core part of Nutanix’s hyperconverged infrastructure platform. AWS noted that AHV’s KVM foundation simplifies integration compared with fully proprietary virtualization platforms.

The move comes as Nutanix continues to gain attention as an alternative to VMware. Industry observers note that some organizations are reassessing their virtualization strategies following Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, amid concerns over costs and product flexibility. Analysts have warned that VMware could lose a sizable share of workloads in the coming years.

Nutanix has also been broadening its storage strategy, announcing integrations with external storage providers such as Pure Storage and Dell in 2025. The addition of AHV support in AWS Storage Gateway aligns with this trend, giving Nutanix customers direct access to AWS S3-based storage while expanding AWS’s hybrid cloud reach.

