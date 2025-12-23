Amazon’s Zoox recalls 332 US vehicles over software issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon’s self-driving unit Zoox is recalling 332 vehicles in the U.S. due to a software error in its automated driving system (ADS), the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported.

NHTSA warned that certain Zoox vehicles with software versions released before December 19 may cross the yellow center line at intersections or stop in front of oncoming traffic, raising the risk of a crash, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Zoox is providing a free software update to fix the issue. The company previously recalled 270 vehicles in May after a software update aimed to improve pedestrian detection and vehicle stopping, following a crash in San Francisco.

In August, NHTSA certified Zoox vehicles for demonstration use and closed a probe into whether the company complied with federal safety standards, which began in 2022.

