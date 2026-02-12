Axiom Space secures an extra $350 million

Axiom Space has secured $350 million in funding to further develop a commercial space station and new spacesuits for NASA.

The Houston-based company announced Feb. 12 that it raised a new funding round led by TypeOne Ventures and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). Several other investors participated, including 1789 Capital, 4iG, and LuminArx Capital Management, along with company founder Kam Ghaffarian, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Axiom did not disclose the company’s valuation with this latest round, which includes both equity and debt components. It last announced a funding round in August 2023, a $350 million round co-led by Aljazira Capital and Boryung Co., Ltd.

In an interview, Jonathan Cirtain, president and chief executive of Axiom Space, said the bulk of the funding will go towards development of Axiom Station, the company’s planned commercial space station. That includes completing the first module, a Payload Power Thermal Module (PPTM) scheduled for launch in 2028, and continued development of a second module, a habitat, slated for 2029.

The company is maintaining plans it announced in late 2024 to launch the PPTM and berth it to the Internation Space Station. Axiom will them launch the habitat module, which will loiter in orbit until the PPTM is unberthed from the station and docks with the habitat. That will create, he said, “a continuously habitable, four-crew capable operational, free-flying space station before the retirement of the ISS.”