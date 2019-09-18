AZAL adopts modern technologies to reduce its harmful emissions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines has signed a partnership with OpenAirlines to use its solution SkyBreathe.

Given the high priority of the issue of reducing harmful emissions for AZAL, this agreement is of a strategic importance for Azerbaijan’s national air carrier.

SkyBreathe Fuel Efficiency is an innovative solution using Big Data Algorithms, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

“To develop a fuel-conscious culture across the operations team, we needed to have a better understanding of our fuel consumption, that’s why we selected SkyBreathe. The software with such great opportunities will be a great asset to help us monitor and improve fuel efficiency. This way AZAL will also contribute to the important issue of environmental protection,” said Jamil Manizade, Director of Azerbaijan Airlines passenger airline.

“We are proud to help Azerbaijan Airlines to reduce their fuel consumption further. There is an important pressure on airlines to increase profitability while reducing their carbon impact. By using SkyBreathe, they will reduce their first cost driver by 2 to 5%, while allowing them to become leaders in environmental excellence,” explains Alexandre Feray, CEO of OpenAirlines.

Signing a partnership with OpenAirlines, Azerbaijan Airlines joins the largest community of airlines adopting SkyBreathe to improve their fuel efficiency and to protect the environment, including FlyDubai, Air France, Norwegian, Iceland Air and number of other leading airlines.

