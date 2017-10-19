AZAL becomes board member of Azerbaijan Tourism Association

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time in Azerbaijan, the private and public sectors have entered into a partnership for the development of the tourism sector.

Vice-president of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines, Executive Director of AZAL passenger airline, Eldar Hajiyev, and Chairman of AZTA, Nahid Baghirov signed the agreement, AzerTag reports.

This is the first experience of an airline becoming a member of the Association - until now members of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association included travel companies and hotels.

AZAL became a member of AZTA in parallel to the board of the Association, where it will coordinate the activities of air transport.

AZAL's activity in the Azerbaijan Tourism Association means formation of tripartite coordination of the activities of the main participants of the tourism industry in the country: tour companies, hotels and aviation, without participation of which a decent quality cannot be ensured.

Joining of AZAL to the board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association and becoming the member of the Association is an achievement of one of the goals that the Head of State set before tourism sector participants to ensure development of tourism sector and bring it in line with international standards.

Henceforth, all three main branches of the tourism industry will conduct coordinated activities that will ensure not only the flow of tourists to Azerbaijan, but also will ensure the development of all directions of tourism, which will be an additional impetus for employment of the population.

News.Az

