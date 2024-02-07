Yandex metrika counter

AZAL employees abroad vote in presidential election

  • Politics
  • Share
AZAL employees abroad vote in presidential election

The employees of Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, who are working or temporarily staying abroad, are also participating in the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

The early presidential election in Azerbaijan is happening today, on February 7.

The employees situated outside the country are demonstrating an active sense of civic responsibility. Even the flight crew, who rest in cities like Beijing, London, Paris, and other locations worldwide after long flights, are involved in the election process.

Participating in elections, regardless of their location, is considered an AZAL employees' expression of civic duty.

News about - AZAL employees abroad vote in presidential election

News about - AZAL employees abroad vote in presidential election

News about - AZAL employees abroad vote in presidential election


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      