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BREAKING: Bahrain halts operations at key port in sudden shutdown

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BREAKING: Bahrain halts operations at key port in sudden shutdown
Source: Reuters

Operations at Khalifa Bin Salman Port will be temporarily suspended starting early Wednesday, April 8, according to port operator APM Terminals Bahrain.

The unexpected suspension at one of Bahrain’s main maritime hubs is raising concerns about potential disruptions to regional shipping and supply chains, News.Az reports citing Al Arabiya.

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The port is a critical gateway for cargo traffic across the Persian Gulf, meaning even a short disruption could have wider economic implications.

APM Terminals Bahrain confirmed the move but did not provide details on the причины of the shutdown or how long operations will remain suspended.

Further updates are expected as authorities and the operator clarify the situation.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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