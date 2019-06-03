AZAL: Negotiations on purchase of Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft are still underway

Negotiations on the purchase of Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft with Boeing Corporation are still underway. Implementation of the signed contract is planned to be rescheduled from 2019 to 2024, according to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC.

“Initial payments under this contract have already been made. These payments will be considered by Boeing Corporation in 2024.

Currently, negotiations are underway with Boeing Corporation to purchase new wide-body aircraft. But for now, Azerbaijan Airlines will use its existing aircraft fleet.

Azerbaijan Airlines uses airplanes of such leaders in the aircraft industry as Boeing, Airbus, and Embraer,” AZAL said.

