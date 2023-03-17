AZAL opens direct flights between Baku and Kuwait

AZAL will be operating flights between Azerbaijan and Kuwait from April 2023, News.az reports via Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

From April 22, Azerbaijan Airlines will start operating flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to El Kuwait.

Flights on the Baku-El-Kuwait-Baku route will initially operate twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Additional flight will become available in June - on Mondays.

Kuwait is attractive for tourists with local attractions, modern oriental architecture, beach holidays, shopping, etc.

Tickets are available on the official website (www.azal.az) or through the AZAL mobile application.

