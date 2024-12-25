AZAL plane that crashed near Aktau diverted to Makhachkala due to fog in Grozny

+ ↺ − 16 px

The plane flying from Baku, which crashed in Kazakhstan, was first diverted to Makhachkala and then to Aktau due to fog in Grozny, according the Chechen capital's airport press service, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"This was a routine flight initially scheduled to arrive in Grozny. However, due to fog, it was redirected to Makhachkala and then, apparently, to Aktau," the press service stated.An Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), made an emergency landing three kilometers from the city of Aktau.According to preliminary information provided by AZAL, the incident was caused by a collision between the aircraft and a flock of birds.The "Embraer 190" aircraft had a total of 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.AZAL informed AZERTAC that there were no children among the passengers, and information about any casualties will be provided shortly. According to the available information, there are survivors who are receiving initial medical assistance.Contact has been established with the Kazakh side, and Kazakhstan's emergency rescue teams are providing the necessary operational support at the scene.

News.Az