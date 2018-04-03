Yandex metrika counter

AZAL to launch direct flight from Moscow to Lankaran

Starting from June 8, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will launch direct flights on the route Moscow-Lankaran-Moscow.

Flights will be operated weekly on Fridays with Airbus A320 airplanes.

Departure from the Vnukovo International Airport (VKO) is at 10:00 local time, arrival at Lankaran International Airport (LKK) at 14:10 local time. Return flights from Lankaran will be operated at 15:40 local time, arrival in Moscow at 17:50 local time.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az and purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

