AZAL to launch flights from Baku to Bahrain

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) will start operating flights from Baku to Bahrain from June, News.Az reports.

Thus, from June 1, the flights will carried out once a week - on Thursdays. Starting from July, the flights will also be operated on Sundays.

Bahrain is an island country situated in a bay on the southwestern coast of the Persian Gulf famous for its white beaches, many historic and tourist attractions.

To learn more about the flight schedule please visit the official website of the airline - www.azal.az .

Tickets for the flights can also be purchased via AZAL mobile application.

News.Az