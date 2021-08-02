AZAL urges passengers to familiarize with rules for passenger transportation in detail

+ ↺ − 16 px

AZAL urges passengers to carefully read the information about the temporary rules for air passenger transportation and the changes made to them.

They are introduced in the document of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on “Temporary rules for the organization of flights and air passenger transportation in Azerbaijan during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)”.

In order to confidently plan a flight under restrictive measures, all passengers are recommended to read in detail the current rules and requirements for entering the destination country before traveling. Due to the situation caused by the spread of coronavirus infection, quarantine restrictions for travelers continue to operate in many countries.

Passengers arriving in Azerbaijan can familiarize with the rules for entry into the country on the Airline official website at the link https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan.

The results of a PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to flight departure are required when returning to the country from abroad, regardless of whether the passenger has a COVID-19 passport (a document confirming full vaccination against COVID-19 or the presence of immunity after recovery from COVID-19). Document confirming the negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19 is not required for children under the 1 year of age.

AZAL also recommends that all passengers arrive at the airport three hours prior to flight departure in order to pass all the formalities introduced in connection with the pandemic in advance.

News.Az