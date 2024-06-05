Azerbaijan, IEA intend to take measures to cut methane emissions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Energy Agency (IEA) and Azerbaijan will jointly implement measures as part of COP29 to reduce methane emissions, Christophe McGlade, the head of the IEA’s Energy Supply Unit, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at a plenary session on “International cooperation in the field of energy security and sustainability,” held on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Forum, News.Az reports.McGlade noted that the parties will sign special declarations in this regard.The IEA official stressed that another area of cooperation with Azerbaijan will be strengthening processes related to directing investments into low-emission production and introducing new technologies.

News.Az