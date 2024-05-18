Azerbaijan, Iran to launch Giz Galasi power plant tomorrow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Giz Galasi hydroelectric complex built on the Araz River that runs between Iran and Azerbaijan is expected to be commissioned tomorrow, News.Az reports.

The complex serves as one of the most important projects between the two countries and is now fully operational.With the commissioning of the Giz Galasi hydroelectric complex, located 196 km downstream of the Araz water dam, 74,000 hectares of agricultural land in Iran (62,000 hectares in the Ardabil Province and 12,000 hectares in East Azerbaijan Province) will receive water, thus boosting agricultural production in these areas.Due to the risk of floods, a regulating channel is planned on both sides of the complex.The Iranian side reports spending 5.5 trillion rials (about $131 million) on the Giz Galasi complex.

News.Az