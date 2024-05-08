Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz had a one-on-one meeting in Ankara, News.Az reports.

The sides hailed the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic partnership and alliance.The parties also noted the significance of the 11th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye and the joint Business Forum, scheduled to be held in Ankara.The pair expressed confidence that PM Ali Asadov's official visit would contribute to further enhancing of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations.The meeting focused on the issues related to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries across various domains.

News.Az