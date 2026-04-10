Indonesia flags YouTube over child safety rule violations

Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs stated that YouTube had been given a “red mark,” signaling non-compliance and a lack of expected progress in meeting regulatory requirements, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Meutya Hafid said in a statement that authorities are moving from inspection to enforcement actions due to the absence of near-term compliance signals.

The ministry had previously issued a warning letter as the first stage of administrative sanctions but emphasized that it still allows space for corrective measures. However, it also stressed a zero-tolerance approach to violations that put child safety at risk.

Under the new rules, all digital platforms classified as “high risk” must submit action plans and risk assessment reports within three months. These documents will determine further compliance steps and potential penalties.