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Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine is ready for mirror steps following Russian Easter truce

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Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine is ready for mirror steps following Russian Easter truce
© APA | Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for mirror steps in response to the Easter truce announced by Russia, according to his Telegram.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine had repeatedly proposed a ceasefire for the Easter holidays and will now act accordingly."People need an Easter without threats and real progress toward peace, and Russia has a chance not to return to strikes even after Easter," the president said,  News.Az reports, citing apa.

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By Leyla Şirinova

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