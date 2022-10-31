Azerbaijan achieved to put forward its position on all platforms as the Sochi Statement didn't mention any word about Karabakh: Political scientist

"The Statement adopted following the tripartite meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Sochi did not mention any word about Karabakh and it means that Azerbaijan has achieved to put forward on all platforms," head of the Baku Club of Political Scientists, political scientist Zaur Mammadov told News.az.

The political scientist emphasized that the word "Karabakh" was not used in the Brussels platform too: "However, this time, Azerbaijan also sent a message in Sochi with confidence that our principled position remains unchanged."

