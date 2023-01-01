News.az
Zaur Mammadov
Tag:
Zaur Mammadov
Azerbaijan secures control over its territories: Political scientist
01 Apr 2024-08:32
European Parliament’s claims against Azerbaijan have no legal basis: Political scientist
14 Mar 2024-13:50
Congratulations show relations with Azerbaijan are not just an alliance - Political scientist
08 Feb 2024-18:13
Armenia’s lies are no longer believed on an int’l scale - political scientist
17 Aug 2023-15:58
Official Baku expects Armenian PM to sign a peace agreement in the coming months - Political scientist
03 Aug 2023-11:51
ICRC should not abuse situation around Azerbaijan’s Lachin border checkpoint: Political scientist
11 Jul 2023-12:00
Azerbaijani soldiers captured by Armenia must be released immediately - political scientist
14 Apr 2023-01:36
France continues its brutal policy towards ethnic peoples and colonies - political scientist
15 Mar 2023-07:57
Armenia should sign peace treaty: there should be stability in South Caucasus – Azerbaijani political scientist
11 Jan 2023-19:24
Forcible deportation of Western Azerbaijanis from their native lands is blatant violation of international law – political scientist
09 Jan 2023-07:48
