Azerbaijan achieves significant strides in global cybersecurity index

+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2024 , released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), highlights Azerbaijan's significant strides in cybersecurity.

Azerbaijan has earned a commendable score of 93.76 out of 100, placing the country at the "advanced level" of cybersecurity maturity, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told News.Az.This achievement underscores Azerbaijan's robust dedication to improving its cybersecurity infrastructure and practices, the ministry stated.The Global Cybersecurity Index is a key metric used by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to evaluate and compare the cybersecurity efforts of countries around the world.The index assesses various aspects of cybersecurity, including legal measures, technical measures, organizational measures, capacity building, and cooperation.Countries are categorized into different levels based on their scores, with "advanced level" indicating a high degree of maturity in their cybersecurity practices and strategies.

News.Az