Azerbaijan, ACWA Power mull co-op on wind energy projects

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power on the sidelines of the Green Hydrogen Summit held as part of Abu Dhabi’s Sustainability Week, News.Az reports.

“We discussed the cooperation on the projects of onshore and offshore Wind Energy, and Energy Storage Systems with Marco Arcelli, the CEO of ACWA Power, in Abu Dhabi,” the minister said on X.

