Azerbaijan, ADB advance plans for next stage of Baku metro expansion

“Today, I visited Icherisheher Metro Station and met with the Baku Metro leadership to discuss preparations for the next phase of the city’s transit expansion. Under the ADB Country Partnership Strategy, we are supporting the Government of Azerbaijan’s plans to modernise metro services, improving digital operations, system efficiency and network capacity,” he said.

Kanda noted that these efforts will enhance mobility, strengthen connectivity across Baku and create new opportunities for people and businesses.

“ADB will continue working alongside our partners to build efficient, inclusive and future-ready urban transport,” he added.

Earlier, the ADB approved $700,000 in technical assistance for the project Decarbonising Baku Metro: Building Smart and Sustainable Urban Transport for the Future. The Bank has also expressed readiness to provide up to $1 billion in financing for metro development as part of a broader $2 billion investment programme.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the ADB since 1999. During this period, the Bank has invested around $5.6 billion in the country: $4.4 billion in the public sector and $1.2 billion in the private sector. The largest shares have gone to transport ($1.5 billion) and energy projects ($1.7 billion).

Established in 1966, the ADB is headquartered in Manila and has 69 member countries, including 50 from the Asia-Pacific region.