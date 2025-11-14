President Aliyev, ADB chief discuss expanding cooperation, regional connectivity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda on Friday discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ADB, highlighting the successful implementation of joint projects.

The sides noted that since 1999, the Asian Development Bank has provided Azerbaijan with $5.5 billion in financial support through 145 loans, grants, investment, and technical assistance projects covering transport, water supply, energy, finance, education, healthcare, and other sectors, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They praised the effective collaboration between the ADB and Azerbaijan in both the private and public sectors, highlighting joint projects in oil and gas, electricity, roads, railways, agriculture, water supply, wastewater management, and other areas.

During the discussion, they also acknowledged that the outcomes of the Washington summit between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, offer significant opportunities to expand regional transport and transit capabilities.

The parties emphasized the importance of connectivity along the Central Asia–Azerbaijan–Europe route and discussed new projects with the ADB, including initiatives to enhance railway and metro networks as well as water supply systems.

News.Az