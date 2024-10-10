Azerbaijan, ADB mull prospects for co-op on transport infrastructure development

Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) explored opportunities for collaboration in transport infrastructure development, particularly, railways and underground.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Deputy Director General of the Central and West Asia Department at ADB Xiaohong Yang, News.Az reports.“We discussed potential support measures from the Asian Development Bank to enhance public transportation in our country,” Minister Nabiyev posted on X.The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is a crucial provider of official development assistance for Azerbaijan. Under the country partnership strategy for 2019–2023, ADB initiatives have fostered private sector growth, enhanced public sector efficiency, improved infrastructure, and bolstered human capital.This strategy aligns closely with the government's strategic road maps for the national economy and key economic sectors. A new partnership strategy for 2024–2028 is anticipated to be implemented by 2025. As of December 31, 2023, ADB has approved 68 public sector loans, grants, guarantees, and technical assistance, amounting to $4.2 billion for Azerbaijan.

