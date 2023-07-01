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Transport Infrastructure
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A strike on transport infrastructure in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region has left one person dead and another injured, according to regional officials.22 Apr 2026-10:30
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The recent meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Türkiye in Tehran was framed as a turning point in bilateral transport cooperation. Statements about prioritizing the connection of railway lines at the border sounded decisive and forward looking. Yet, beneath the confident tone, the initiative exposes a deeper and more familiar dilemma that accompanies almost every grand infrastructure project in today’s Eurasia: ambition is abundant, but financing and political resolve are not.24 Dec 2025-10:14
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Türkiye aims to launch nine homegrown electric train sets and a high-speed train next year as part of its ongoing railway indigenization initiative, according to the 2026 Presidential Annual Program.05 Nov 2025-17:44
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Editor's note: Teymur Atayev is an Azerbaijani publicist, historian, political scientist, and host of the program "Aspects of Foreign Affairs" on the Azerbaijani CBC TV channel (broadcasts in Russian). The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.az.01 Sep 2025-11:09
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By Tural Heybatov
In recent years, Baku has undergone a transformation in the way it organizes urban transportation. The introduction of dedicated bus lanes was meant to bring order to the city’s increasingly congested streets and to promote the use of public transport. In theory, it’s a win for urban mobility. In practice, the rollout has revealed structural flaws — and sparked frustration among residents and drivers alike.02 Apr 2025-09:30
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Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) explored opportunities for collaboration in transport infrastructure development, particularly, railways and underground.10 Oct 2024-10:10
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Turkmenistan and South Korea have explored cooperation opportunities for building transport, transit, and logistics infrastructure, News.Az reports via Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry.23 Sep 2024-18:43
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Kazakhstan is looking to secure funding from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) to modernize the railway infrastructure of the North-South international transport corridor, the country’s deputy prime minister, Serik Zhumangarin, announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.23 Jul 2024-13:33
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