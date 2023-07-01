Transport Infrastructure

The recent meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Türkiye in Tehran was framed as a turning point in bilateral transport cooperation. Statements about prioritizing the connection of railway lines at the border sounded decisive and forward looking. Yet, beneath the confident tone, the initiative exposes a deeper and more familiar dilemma that accompanies almost every grand infrastructure project in today’s Eurasia: ambition is abundant, but financing and political resolve are not.

24 Dec 2025-10:14