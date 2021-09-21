Azerbaijan adds 1,594 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,594 new COVID-19 cases, 2,543 patients have recovered, and 26 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

Overall, the country has reported 475,053 cases of infection, 439,080 recoveries, and 6,353 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. At present, 29,620 people are receiving treatment.

Azerbaijan has conducted 4,764,847 COVID-19 tests over the past period, including 13,583 today.

