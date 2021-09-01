Azerbaijan adds 3,845 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 3,845 new COVID-19 cases, 3,876 patients have recovered and 41 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

Up until now, 428,736 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 370,002 of them have recovered, and 5,677 people have died. Currently, 53,057people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,102 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,481,039 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az

News.Az