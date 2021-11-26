Azerbaijan administers about 31,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 30,893 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 3,745 citizens, the second one 5,13 citizens and the booster dose – 21,935.

Totally, up until now, 10,426,930 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,067,433 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,549,652 people - the second dose and 809,845 people booster dose.

News.Az