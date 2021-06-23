Azerbaijan administers nearly 48,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 47,824 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 23, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 25,682 citizens, and the second one to 22,142 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,080,340 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,997,612 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,082,782 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az