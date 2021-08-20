Azerbaijan administers over 6M COVID-19 vaccine doses to date
Some 54,455 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 43,046 citizens, and the second one to 11,409 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 6,045,471 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,617,203 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,428,268 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.