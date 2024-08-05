Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan advises against travel to Palestine

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan advises against travel to Palestine

Considering the rapidly changing security situation in the region where the State of Palestine is located, the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are advised not to travel to the State of Palestine unless strictly necessary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released information, News.az reports.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan currently in the State of Palestine must follow the safety and security rules and not visit areas of mass gatherings.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      