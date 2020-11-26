Azerbaijan, Afghanistan discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar.

The ministers discussed the latest situation in the region. They stressed the importance of implementing the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2020. Discussing a number of issues stemming from the statement, the parties stressed the importance of the agreement in terms of ensuring lasting peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

The FMs hailed the development of cooperation between the countries at the bilateral level, as well as discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation on multilateral platforms.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az