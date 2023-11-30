Azerbaijan aims to become ICT export hub: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan aims to become a hub for the export of ICT products, the country’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Aside from an ICT export center, steps should be taken to establish an outsourcing hub, an innovation hub, and a business hub. Typically, many large-population countries become business hubs. However, given Azerbaijan's small population and lack of direct access to the world ocean, becoming an innovation hub is more advantageous. In this sense, we should entice the world community and have a legal foundation for doing so,” he said.

According to the minister, the innovation hub has several key components.

“The above-mentioned components include providing fair market access, the rule of law, developing a culture, a way of thinking about diversity and having the required infrastructure, including internet access. I'd like to mention that by the end of this year, the country will have 100 percent high-speed internet,” Nabiyev added.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

News.Az