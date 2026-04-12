Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92

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Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92, marking the end of an extraordinary journey that spanned decades and defined generations of music lovers, News.Az reports.

Bhosle, widely regarded as one of the most versatile and influential voices in Indian cinema, built a career that stretched over more than 70 years. She recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages, becoming a defining figure in Bollywood music and beyond.

Known for her remarkable range, Bhosle seamlessly transitioned between classical, pop, cabaret, and folk styles, earning acclaim both in India and internationally. Her collaborations with legendary composers and singers helped shape the golden era of Indian film music.

Throughout her career, she received numerous prestigious awards and honors, cementing her status as a cultural icon. Her voice became synonymous with some of the most memorable songs in Indian cinema history.

Asha Bhosle’s passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a timeless legacy that will continue to inspire artists and audiences around the world.

News.Az